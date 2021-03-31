Paul Gary Fulbright, 61, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday afternoon, March 27, 2021, at a local hospital. Gary was born in Cleveland on April 30, 1959, a son of the late Milford and Elaine Fulbright. He was of the Baptist faith and a current member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. Gary was a production manager with McKee Foods. He had several hobbies, but the one he cherished the most was spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Gene Fulbright. Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Melissa Fulbright; two children who were the light of his life, his daughter, Hannah, and his son, Samuel; one sister, Carolyn Duggan (Russ); several nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members, church family, work family and a host of special friends. A graveside service is planned for Thursday, April 1, at 2 p.m. in Lee Cemetery with the Rev. Jordan Easley officiating. Share a memory of Gary and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
