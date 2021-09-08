Carolyn Yvette Presswood, 66, of Athens passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens, surrounded by her family. A native of Sweetwater, she was a resident of McMinn County most of her life. Yvette was the daughter of the late Luther Morton Jr. and Marjorie Helen Henry, and was preceded in death by husband, Harold Presswood. She was an employee of Walmart for 33 years. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Josh McDaniel of Madisonville; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Melissa Presswood of Cleveland; brother and sister-in-law, Dwight and Cathy Henry of Cookeville; sister, Anne Henry of Cookeville; four grandchildren, Abigail Lovingood, Lydia McDaniel, Caroline Presswood, and Daniel Presswood; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Arwood officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in McMinn Memory Gardens. Family and friends may come by the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Antioch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 247, Athens, TN 37303-0247. Those unable to attend may leave their condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Carolyn-Presswood Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
