Ann Sue Goode passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 29, 2021, at an Athens hospital. She loved fishing and playing the piano. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to all and will be dearly missed by those close to her. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Taylor; mother, Ruby Jones Taylor; her husband, Melvin Goode; two sisters, Fran Green and Elaine Wilcox; and one brother, Goldie Taylor. Ann is survived by one son, Travis Cross; one grandson, Cody Cross; numerous other extended family members and host of special friends. There will be a celebration of life service held Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m. with a viewing prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m at the Cleveland Chapel of Companion Funeral Home. Burial will be in Earls Cemetery following the service. The Rev. Guinn Green will officiate the service. Share a memory of Ann and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
