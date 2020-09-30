Alvin C. Jamerson, 77, of Etowah went to be with Jesus Christ his Savior, whom he loved, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Nora Etta Jamerson; and brothers, Sylvestor and Jackie Jamerson. Alvin loved woodworking, building furniture and musical instruments. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a patient and compassionate man, and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, whom he loved with all his heart, Marilyn Jamerson; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David Jamerson, and Bobby and Sher Jamerson; daughter, Christy Jamerson; grandchildren, Alex Hay, Steven Jamerson, and Hunter Jamerson; two brothers and sister-in-law, Gene and Ruby Jamerson, and Dylan Jamerson; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Lyndia and Paul Raper, Elaine and Ted Lewis, and Michelle and Randy Morris. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Vernon Webb officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
