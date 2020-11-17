Johnna Nicole Nelson Nov 17, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnna Nicole Nelson, 37, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Bethsadia Baptist Church in Decatur from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnna Nicole Nelson Pass Away Celebration Bethsadia Baptist Church Life Service Decatur Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Parkison talks process of closing MCHS, Niota last week McMinn County football done; TSSAA rules Dobyns-Bennett advances McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett canceled shortly before kickoff Police reports for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 MCHS, Niota close due to COVID, no expectation of further closures Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest e-Edition The Daily Post-Athenian To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
