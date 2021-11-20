Martha Evelyn Cockrell Graham, 79, of Etowah passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Martha was of the Presbyterian faith and loved UT football. She enjoyed flower gardening and loved her dogs dearly. She was a local hairdresser for many years. She was known as Aunt Ebbie to her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and William Cockrell; sister, Julia Cockrell; and brothers, Ralph, Robert, William, and James Cockrell. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Ben Graham; sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Bill Allen of Cleveland; stepdaughters and husbands, Leigh and Eric Burgess, and Kay and Jason Feinauer; step-grandchildren, Will and Rachael Burgess, and Emma and Drew Feinauer; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Green Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Pete Mullins officiating. No formal visitation was held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
