Nadine Smith Wilson, 84, of Etowah went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Nadine was a strong, Christian lady of faith who loved her family “big.” Her unmatched love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will be missed dearly. She was known for having an infectious smile and even bigger heart. She will be missed greatly by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Myrtle Smith; first husband, Roy Wampler; two sisters, Sharon Duggan and Lura Leatherwood; one brother, Houston Smith; and two stepsons, Eric Wilson and Rickey Wilson. Survivors include her loving husband of almost 31 years, Charles Wilson; children, Gail Rogers (Roy), Lynn Wampler, Doug Wampler (Brenda), Beth Truelove (David), J.J. Martin (Jim), and Shelley Hembree (Keith); 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joella Curtis and Vicki Standridge; and special sisters-in-law, Billie Tallent, Jeanette Bishop, and Betty Wampler. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Dennis Bordwine, Pastor Chris Alexander, and Pastor Kevin Cummins officiating. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
