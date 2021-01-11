John Andrew “Andy” Nation, 61, passed away at his home peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The family suggests memorials be made to Women at the Well, 881 County Road 655, Athens, TN 37303. You may read the full obituary on the Smith Funeral & Cremation Services website. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of John Andrew “Andy” Nation.
