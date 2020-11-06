Pamela Long Howell Vasquez of Athens, and formerly of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 3, 2020, after a long battle of the COVID-19 virus. Pam had just recently retired from ORNL in December of 2017, after giving 43 years of service to them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd “Junior” and Mildred Foust Long of Clinton; her brother-in-law, Ralph Jackson of Clinton; and her uncle, Eugene Long of Etowah. She is survived by her siblings and spouses, Randy and Diane Long of Clinton, Joan and Pastor Wayne Phillips of Rocky Top, and Carolyn Sue and Vance Harness of Laurel Grove; two nephews/nieces-in-law, Nathan and Jessica Jackson with great-niece, Molly Ann, of Heiskell, and Cole and Jenifer Jackson of Maryland; and her two special cousins from Athens, Candy Wilson and Carol Barker, both of Athens. She also had special friends that were like her family, Vasquez family: Eduardo and Esther Vasquez, and their children that Pam called her grandchildren: Miguel Orvalle, Eduardo Jr., Erick, Amanda Vasquez, and Monica Meghji, and special friend Onesimo Vasquez. Pam also leaves behind a HOST of friends that she loved dearly, especially her Clinton High School Class of ‘71, her Hiwassee College Class of ‘73, and friends she encountered at Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the Medical Team that gave Pam special care during her COVID battle at the University of Tennessee Hospital. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, with a Celebration of Life Service promptly at 2 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. This service will also be live-streamed through Facebook on Joan Phillips’ page beginning at 1:45 p.m. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and honor social distancing. The family will have a private graveside service following her service. Pam requested that, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the Children’s Ministry at Main Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 405, Rocky Top, TN 37769. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.