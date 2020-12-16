William Pierce Mozley, 76, of Athens passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. He was a son of the late Elbert Homer Mozley and Lenoir Rogers Mozley. He was preceded in death by one son, William Bradford Mozley. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Sue Yates Mozley; son, Jeffrey Scott Mozley; grandson, Andrew Gable Cass; sister, Carol Lynn Green; sister-in-law, Linda Lou Yates; brother-in-law, Perry Lynn Yates; niece, Felicia Yvonne Patterson; nephews, Elbert Dale and Lisa Green, and Paul Victor Green; and other extended family members. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Poke Byers officiating. Masks will be required to attend the service. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
