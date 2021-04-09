Don Rogers Raper, 84, of Englewood passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Billie Stiles Raper; his sisters, Barbara Slack and Becky Moore; along with his special mentor, Harlan Daugherty. Don graduated from Englewood High School in the class of 1956. Following high school, Don enlisted in the United States Army and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Once returning from the military, he worked at Bowater and obtained his bachelor’s degree in education from Tennessee Wesleyan College, as well as a masters degree from the University of Tennessee. He served as a teacher, coach, principal, supervisor, and school board member for the McMinn County School District. Don also served with the Tennessee Department of Education. Along with his love for education, he also enjoyed attending UT sporting events, going to the beach, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his two grandsons. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Sue Wilson Raper; son, Kevin Raper and wife, Lori, of Cleveland; grandsons, Neyland and Manning Raper; sister, Rachel Casteel; several nieces and nephews along with other extended family members; a special mentor, Katherine Daugherty; and a host of special friends, including his former education colleagues and students. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Casteel, Gene Davis, Jim Davis, Tim Daugherty, Bob Ferguson, John Forgety, Bud Hopson, Roger Moore, Don Nolen, David Pierce, Billy Jo Schultz, and David Slack. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Athens, located 305 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. A service celebrating his life will be begin at 1 p.m. Share a memory of Don and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
