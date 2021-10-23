Edwin Lee Hennessee, 67, of Riceville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his residence. Edwin was a native of Oak Ridge and a resident of McMinn County since 1985. He was a son of the late Ezra and Ina Elizabeth Pierce Hennessee, and was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, John C. Gleason Jr. Edwin was a wonderful brother and devoted uncle. He loved U.T. sports, the Smoky Mountains and appreciated electronics. Edwin graduated from dental tech school in San Diego, Calif. He served as a dental assistant while serving in the U.S. Navy. Edwin worked in maintenance for Holiday Inn in Myrtle Beach S.C., and also as a courier delivering explosives to military bases. Edwin is survived by sister, Tonya Kay Gleason of Louisville; nephews, Sam Gleason and Matthew Gleason; several cousins; and special friends in Oak Ridge. Graveside Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Short Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Swafford officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga for their care for Edwin. As his friends would say, “Gone but not forgotten.” If you cannot attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Edwin Lee Hennessee.
