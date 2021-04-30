Garland Wattenbarger, 85, of Tellico Plains went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He passed away suddenly from complications at Blount Memorial Hospital. Garland was a devoted member of Cane Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army and National Guard. He was an outdoor enthusiast and hobbies included camping, hunting and fishing. Garland was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed building keepsakes for his family members. He was a family man and loved his three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Garland is survived by his wife, Dot Welchel Wattenbarger; children, Lee Wattenbarger and Cindy Breeden, Dwayne Wattenbarger and Muffy Wattenbarger; daughter, Penni Miller; grandchildren, DJ Wattenbarger, Josh Wattenbarger, Ashley Wattenbarger, Rachel Jessup, Tyler Wattenbarger, Rebecca Hake, and Shelby Wattenbarger; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Weston, Dwayne, Nolan, Millie, Lucas, Eleanor, Jason, Lillian, Lily and John Mark; stepchildren, Jeanie Pearson, Jimmy Welchel, Scott Welchel, and Salena Baertlein; four step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruby Tilley, Wanda Monroe, Janie Foster, and Ray Wattenbarger. Garland will be laid to rest by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mildred Williams Wattenbarger. He was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Mamie Wattenbarger; and siblings, Willie Wattenbarger, Irene Thompson, Betty Underwood, and Keith Wattenbarger. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Johnson and the Rev. B.J. Wall officiating. Interment will be in Cane Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cane Creek Baptist Cemetery, 581 Belltown Road, Tellico Plains, TN 37385. Make checks payable to Cane Creek Baptist Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
