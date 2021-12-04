Nellie “Pauline” Dethridge Arnwine, 83, of Niota transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. She was born on March 11, 1938, to the union of John Artimus and Nellie (Stone) Dethridge. She grew up in Roane County and transitioned to the Oak Grove community when she married Ruben Lincoln “RL” Arnwine in 1961. Pauline committed her life to Christ at a young age. She was a lifelong committed member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was the Sunday school secretary for many years. Pauline was devoted to her family. She was an amazing cook at home and at Sweetwater Hospital for many years. Pauline loved being around people and making them laugh. She was considered the life of the party! She was preceded in death by her parents, John Artimus and Nellie (Stone) Dethridge; husband, Ruben Lincoln “RL” Arnwine; sister, Christine Henley and Jessie Lea Arnwine; brothers, John H. Dethridge and Lewis Dethridge; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Hattie) Arnwine, Marshall (Dorothy) Arnwine, George Arnwine Jr., Ulysses Arnwine, and William Gene “Billy” Arnwine; sisters-in-law, Ora (Gene) Scruggs, Rena Adams, Cleo Rice, Jessie Arnwine, Essie Arnwine, and Elsie Moore; and great-granddaughter, Serenity Melton. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Priscilla Ann Melton; two grandchildren, Keith (Brandi) Melton and Shasta (Otis) Franklin; 12 great-grandchildren, Kayden, Maddox, Jamarcus, Lincoln, Keiyarrah, Noah, Otis, Ashleigh, Jeremine, Shawn, Destiny, and Danny; sister, Eva Carney of Rockwood; brother-in-Law, Wendall (Margaret) Arnwine of Niota; sister-in-law, Alice (Shedrick) Moore of Gary, Ind.; dear friends, Brain Melton and Bridgett Branscum; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many, many dear friends and her church family; and special caregivers, Sandy and Linda Anderson. Homegoing services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Niota with Pastor Terrell Mims delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Services will conclude in Moore Cemetery. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
