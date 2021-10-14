Richard Gary Stanfield, 81, of Calhoun passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Due to COVID concerns, a graveside-only service will be held at Calhoun Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 15, at noon with the Rev. Dale Watson officiating. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
