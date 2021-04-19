Rachel Yvonne
Raper Casteel, 79, of Athens passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the residence of her daughter. She was a native of Englewood, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Charlie and Billie Stiles Raper and was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Newton Casteel; two sisters, Barbara Slack and Becky Moore; and brother, Don Raper. She was a member of Valley Road Baptist Church. She retired from Damy Industries after 30 years of service. Survivors include two daughters and son-in-law, Robin Renee and Ali Zamehei of Athens, and Nancy Belk of Sweetwater; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony Ray “Tony” and Melinda Jackson Casteel of Riceville; sister-in-law, Joyce Casteel of Riceville; grandson, Ryan Sheblee Zarnehei, Jarrel Harrison, and Johnathan Harrison; granddaughters, Cecily Jackson, Kyra Belk, and Amber Woodby; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special nieces, Sharon Everhart and Carolyn Lockmiller; and two special friends, Nina Tucker and Myra Stewart. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at Valley Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Everhart officiating. Interment was held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, in Valley Road Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Kirk Woodby, Jarrel Harrison, Johnathan Harrison, Chase Clute, Caleb Clute, and John Lowery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Rachel-Casteel Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
