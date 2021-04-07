Janice Donahoe, 67, passed away on April 2, 2021. She was a loving wife to David for 47 wonderful years. Janice was a doting mother to Jacob and Heather (Chris), an amazing Gramma to Logan and Lucas, a wonderful daughter to Julianne and Francis Martau, and sister to Judy, Frank (Sue), Maureen (Jimmy), and Julie (Bill). Janice was also very close to David’s parents (Rachael and Byron) and his siblings Danny (Ginny), Robin (Louis), and Dwayne. She was retired, but worked at E.K. Baker helping the students at lunch. She always said life was about making memories and she made wonderful ones! The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10, from noon to 1 p.m. at Niota First Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Share a memory of Janice and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
