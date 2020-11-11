Joyce Stephens Ervin, 87, of Englewood passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her residence. Joyce was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Herbert “Hub” Houston and Marie Lacey Stephens. She was also preceded by sisters, Geneva Tallent, Lorene Moses, Mildred Hayes and Iona Wilson; and brothers, Frank, Clyde, Clay and Creed Stephens. Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years, D.D. Ervin. They had known each other since meeting in the third grade at Ingleside Elementary School. She played basketball for McMinn County High School. She was retired from White Westinghouse/Athens Products. Other survivors include son, Danny Herbert Ervin and wife, Dolores, of Almont, Mich.; grandson, Christopher Ervin; and step-grandson, Jeff Goucher. There was a private burial on Tuesday at McMinn Memory Gardens. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Bennie Joyce Stephens Ervin.
