Robert “Neal” Holifield, 42, of Athens passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, near his residence. Neal was a native of Petal, Miss., and resident of Athens for the past four years. He was the son of the late Monroe Lavon Holifield Jr. Neal was a “BIG” guy with a “BIG” heart. He was dependable and loved family, nature, people, and helping people. He was an avid fisherman and a hunter. Neal was currently employed at United Grocery Outlet in Athens. He was a former employee of Frank’s International (Frank’s Casings) in Laurel, Miss. Neal is survived by the love of his life, Sandy Thomas of Athens; mother, Cheryl Hults Graham and husband, John, of Petal, Miss.; children, Isaiah Lewis of Petal, Miss., and Steven Baker Monroe Holifield of Athens; sister, Sara Elizabeth Brantley and husband, Billy, of Petal, Miss.; nieces and nephews, Landen Neal, McKenzie Elizabeth, Crimson Marie, Elliot Claire, AnneLise, Seth, Lee and Andrew, MacKenzie and Brandon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Sheila Thomas of Athens; brothers-in-law, Steve Thomas Jr. and wife, Tina, of Athens, and Seth Thomas of Athens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a Celebration of Neal’s Life at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at Ziegler Funeral Home. There will be an additional Celebration of Neal’s Life in Petal, Miss., at a later date. If you cannot attend the celebration of life, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Robert “Neal” Holifield.
