James “Frank” Steed, 85, of Athens, and formerly of Sweetwater, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was of the Baptist faith, a well-known farmer and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. A retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War, a lifelong member of Sweetwater V.F.W. Gold Star Post 5156, he was receded in death by his parents, William Grady and Ethel Thompson Steed; sisters, Minnie Steed and Wilma Hale; and brothers, Junior, Oscar, Ray, and Charles Steed. Survivors include his sister, Wanda White of Athens; brother, J.R. Steed, of Orlando, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. The family received friends on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Kyker Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service and interment will be conducted on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Madisonville with Elder Dennis Yelverton and the Rev. Kenneth Elkins officiating. Full military services will follow. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
