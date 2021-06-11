George Brandon Carroll of Englewood passed away suddenly on June 7, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, Ala. Born Dec. 5, 1975, he went to be with the Lord at the age of 45. Brandon was a resident of Attalla, Ala., and a devoted railroad conductor across the south for CSX. He was a loving father and a great friend who was always there for you when you needed him most. He was passionate about UT sports and being active was important to him, as he spent much of his time here on earth playing basketball, golf, hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains, and traveling to the ocean. He was a smart, resourceful, and creative man that can easily be remembered by his many amazing woodworking and crafting projects that he took on with ease. He could often be found working his weekends away turning pallets and scrap wood into the most incredible tables and chairs in the south or building home interiors. Simple things made him happy, and he was always happiest when he was with his family. He will be dearly missed. He was predeceased by his wife, Bethany Carroll; maternal grandmother, Francis Torbett; paternal grandparents, Margaret and George Carroll Jr.; and his cousin, Amanda Torbett. He is survived by his parents, Cynthia Ann Chism and George Lynn Carroll; stepfather, Roy Chism; and grandfather, Reece Torbett. He is lovingly remembered by his two children, Brianna Danaeé Carroll and Brent Sebastian Carroll. He had one grandchild (age 5) who he loved dearly, Miss Ella Aurora Vasquez. He leaves behind a cherished relationship with his siblings, Davy Chism, Candyce Casteel and Brittney Atwood and their children, Ethan and Cayden Zwierzinski, Kelby Casteel, and Joe and Hayden Chism; as well as numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles who were very important to him and share fond memories of him, and his companion, Julie Munday. Even though his time on this earth ended far too soon, he made an immeasurable impact on so many lives around him and he will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, from noon until 1:30 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A memorial service will follow the visitation time at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The interment and committal service will follow in Sunrise Cemetery in Englewood. Share a memory of George and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companiofunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
