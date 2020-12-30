Sharon Kay Melton, 71, a resident of Calhoun since 1978, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born and raised in Rhea County. She was a loving grandmother, an avid tennis player, and had a love for all people and a passion for at-risk children. She retired from her more than 30-year career as an educator, teaching various subjects at several Bradley County Schools with the most recent being the counselor at Charleston Elementary. She also taught courses in the past as an adjunct professor at Lee University, Cleveland State Community College, and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. She held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Master of Arts Degree in Secondary Education, both from Tennessee Technological University, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She was married for over 49 years to the love of her life, Danny Thomas Melton. Sharon was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church, where she faithfully served for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quentin and Elizabeth Watson; son, Adam Melton; and brother, Eddie Watson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Danny; son, Nathan Melton and wife, Mandi, of Calhoun; grandchildren, Waylon Melton, Zachary Melton, Seth Melton, and Joshua Melton; brothers, Wendell Watson and wife, Judy, of Spring City, Tipton “Tip” Watson and wife, Tammy, of Spring City; sister-in-law, Audrey Watson of Spring City; brother-in-law, Reed Melton, and sister-in-law, Barbara “Bobbie” Melton; and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in the chapel of Calhoun First Baptist Church, located at 107 Church Street in Calhoun, with the Rev. Toby Brogden and the Rev. Chris Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in Chestuee Cemetery, located at 1414 Athens Road in Calhoun, with the Rev. Kevin Cheatham officiating. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. The family will receive friends at Calhoun First Baptist Church from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Reggie Walker, Ben Fowler, Larry Fowler, Cody Watson, Charles Murphy, and Andy Cardin will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Gideons International (gideons.org) Due to the national pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Ralph Buckner Funeral Home Facebook Page. Send a message of condolence and view the Melton family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
