Rev. Sherman “Kenny” Stokes, 68, of Athens passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Starr Regional Health and Rehabilitation Center in Etowah. A native of Decatur and a resident of Athens, he was the son of the late James Russell and Mable Grace Harmon Stokes. He was a minister for 48 years, and a member of Primitive Church of God. He was retired from Shaw Industries after 41 years of service. He was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Mishea Stokes of Athens; one daughter, Darlene Stokes of Athens; two sisters and brother-in-law, Becky and Jimmy Morgan of Decatur, and Sharon Snyder of Athens; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home.The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday before the service. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Sherman-Stokes Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
