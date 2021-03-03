Adolph “Skip” Kwiram Jr., 75, of Decatur passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare of Cleveland. A native of Athens and a resident of Decatur, he was a son of the late Adolph Kwiram Sr. and Bertie Fincher Kwiram. Skip was a member of Rogers Creek Baptist Church, serving as a deacon. He was also a talented builder, cabinet maker and construction superintendent. Skip was a devoted husband, Daddy, Papaw and Great Papaw. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Huckabey Kwiram; daughters, Teresa Kwiram of Decatur, Susie Knox and husband, Spencer, of Niota, and Darlene Hammond and husband, Allen, of Decatur; grandchildren, Walker Stewart and wife, Emily, Lane Hammond, Justin Franklin and Trianna Read; and great-grandson, Hoyt Stewart. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Myers officiating. Burial will be at noon Friday in Short Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Franklin, Lane Hammond, Walker Stewart, Mike Inouye, Tommy Bohannon, Matthew Bohannon, Jeffery Bohannon and Jacob Bohannon. Honorary pallbearers will be Spencer Knox, Allen Hammond and Floyd Boggess. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Adolph “Skip’ Kwiram Jr.
