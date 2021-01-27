Gloria Fay Stovall
Billingsley, 76, passed on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at a local Etowah health care facility. Fay was a funny, loving person who enjoyed people and talking with people; she never met a stranger. She loved to write poetry and had a very strong artistic nature. At one point in her life, she had aspirations of being an actress and even a comedian. She spent much of her life as a military wife with an extensive list of work experiences that went from working in the Waffle House, to running a bowling alley, to being a bank teller. She was an avid bowler and became a professional one with tournament wins in Las Vegas and in Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred “Mama Doll” Alexander; her father, C.B. McCroskey; and grandmother, Bertie Sanders. She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Kathy Lawrence of Cleveland, and Ericka Alexander of Nashville; sons, Christopher Billingsley of Atlanta, Ga., and Guy Cobb of Etowah; three sisters, Wanda Ferguson of Athens, Rita (Stevie) Smith of Atlanta, Ga., and Tonya Gaye Walker-Chambers of Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers, Wayne Stovall of Athens, and James (Maria) Walker of Atlanta, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family celebration of life memorial service. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
