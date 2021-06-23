Evelyn Davis Leslie, 95, of Etowah, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Starr Regional Health and Rehab Center. Evelyn was born on Nov. 20, 1925 to Walter C. and Ollie Davis. She was a member of Carlock United Methodist Church; she enjoyed cooking wonderful meals, quilting, traveling and attending Eastern Star meetings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Leslie; three brothers, Alvin Jenkins, John Robert Davis and Leonard Davis; and two sisters, Florence Smith and Vesta Sisson. Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Rex Wilson; granddaughter, Leslie Mitchum and husband, Albert; grandson, David Wilson and wife, Sharon; two great-granddaughters, Sara Phillips and husband, Seth, Emily Tucker and husband, Jon; two great-great-grandchildren, Mark Garrett Phillips and Lane Elizabeth Tucker; and several nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Starr Regional Health and Rehab and Dr. Samuel Olsen for the care and kindness they gave to Evelyn and our family during her stay. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 in Green Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Katie Morgan-Harper officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Seth Phillips, Jon Tucker, Albert Mitchum, John Bryan, Bob Wilson and Daryl Napier will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are given to Carlock United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 25, Englewood, TN 37329. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Anyone who was unable to attend may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
