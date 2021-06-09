Robert Anthony “Tony”
Farrell, 73, of Etowah departed this life Saturday, May 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia (Jo) Martin and Paul Farrell. Tony was born in McMinn County, attended Englewood Elementary and graduated from Englewood High School in 1965. He went to college in Florida and graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in Palm Beach. After graduation, he worked in Florida for a few years. He returned to East Tennessee and worked for the City of Chattanooga until his retirement. After retirement, he wanted to return to McMinn County, where he thoroughly enjoyed meeting up with old friends: Dean Reynolds and Jerry Martin. Tony loved to travel, collect antiques, and work in his yard. Survivors include aunt, Bobbie (Kenny) Dickson of Englewood; uncle, Kendall (Doris) Armstrong of Englewood; and a host of cousins. Graveside services will be at McMinn Memory Gardens with Hospice Chaplain Brent Stewart officiating. Special thanks to Hearth Hospice and Athens Place for their wonderful care. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Robert-Farrell Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.