Marino Molina Torres, 81, of Athens passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. A native of the Dominican Republic and a resident of Athens for the past 15 years, he was preceded in death by his wife, Felicia Abreu DeMolina on Feb. 7, 2021; his parents; one brother, Luis Molina; and two sisters, Monga Molina and Fefa Molina. Survivors include three daughters, Elsa Garcia, YubelQui Molina, and Flordenisa Molina; two brothers, Manuel Molina and Felix Molina; one sister, Mercedez Molina; and grandchildren, Katie Garcia, Jake Garcia, Violet Martinez, and Flormarie Martinez. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at St Mary Catholic Church. The family will then be receiving friends at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Marino-Torres Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.