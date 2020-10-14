Della Ruth Cardin Brown, 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was born on July 29, 1933 in Englewood to the late Sidney H. Cardin and Maude S. Moss Cardin. Ruth was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Ford, Marie Boyd, and Fannie Jenkins; brothers, Ralph Cardin and Bill Cardin; and nephews, Tony Boyd and Wes Jenkins. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy M. Bivens; son, James A. Brown Jr.; grandchildren, Michele (Pete) Locker, and Chelsy McDermott; great-grandchildren, Juli Stiles, Cionna Thompson, Trip Moses, and Kaylani, Xander, and Alaina McDermott; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. In honor of her wishes, there will be no formal services. The family sincerely appreciates the staff at Life Care of Athens and Dr. Charles Cox and staff for the wonderful care of Ruth and her family during this time. The family requests any memorials be made to Englewood United Methodist Church, 14 S. Niota Road, Englewood, TN 37329. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Brown Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
