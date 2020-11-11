Samuel Jackson Ghorley Sr., 84, of Decatur passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Etowah. He was of the Baptist faith. He was the son of the late William Lee and Rebecca Gamble Ghorley. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Arthur Lee Ghorley; brothers, James Ghorley and Franklin Ghorley; sisters, Alice Lee McGaha and Betty Boyd, Carolyn Gordon, and Grace Boyd; and stepdaughter, Ella Geraldine Raper. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Velma J. Ghorley; son, Samuel Jackson “Sammy” Ghorley Jr. of Decatur; stepdaughter, Patty Sue Shoulder of Kentucky; sister, Judy (Otis) Bryant of Palaska; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephew and other extended family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Cotton Port Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Ghorley Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
