Alisha Rose Clark, 42, of Riceville passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born in Cleveland on Feb. 7, 1978. Alisha was a 1996 graduate of McMinn County High School where she played on the girls’ basketball team. She was of the Catholic faith and was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Marines. Alisha was an avid Braves fan and had a love of music. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Clark; grandparents, Donna Clark and Tom Harrison; and step-grandfather, Jim Clark. Alisha leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Karen Clark; one sister and her husband, Jessica and Larry Miller; two nephews and one niece, Jayden, Cameron and Addie; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will have a private family gathering to share memories of Alisha together. Share a memory of Alisha and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
