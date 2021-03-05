Helen Pauline McMillin, 98, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021, at the Ohio Masonic Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to noon at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, Ohio, with services beginning at noon. Graveside services will follow in Sunset Cemetery in West Jefferson, Ohio, at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
