Mary Helen Stout, 89, of Sweetwater passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was a lifelong member of Burl’s Chapel Freewill Baptist in Sweetwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minerva Stout; four brothers and six sisters. Survivors include several nieces and nephews, one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law. Family and friends will meet at West View Cemetery on Thursday, June 3, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Stanley Hammonds officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
