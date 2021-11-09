Connie Coffey Lowry, 72, of Niota passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Thomas Mack and Meda Rebecca Anderson Wicker, and was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Kenneth Coffey Jr.; and sister, Pamela Aline “Pam” Coleman. She began her career in banking at Bank of Niota and continued as manager of Peoples Bank of Niota and was an employee of Sweetwater Hospital. She was a lifelong member of Union-McMinn Baptist Church and loved to cook. Survivors include her husband, Robert Lowry of Niota; daughter, Kristi Coffey Benton of Niota; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Melissa Coffey of Niota; four grandchildren, Kassi Rhea, Bayli Wilson, Karli Benton, and Kendall Coffey; four great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Wilson of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Union-McMinn Baptist Church with Bryan Coffey and the Rev. Doug Alexander officiating. Interment was at 11 a.m. Monday in Union-McMinn Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Gerald Wilson, Michael Wilson, Mark Plaster, Howie White, Scott White, Kenny Wallis, and Martin Sewell. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Benevolence Fund at Union-McMinn Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Connie-Lowry Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
