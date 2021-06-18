Dennis Wayne Solsbee died on June 13, 2021, at the age of 81. Wayne was born to the late Fred and Lucille Solsbee of Englewood on March 13, 1940. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Dorothy “Dotty” Case Solsbee; two sons, Daniel of Englewood, and Joseph and daughter-in-law, Amy, of Etowah; grandchildren, Lennon, Avett and Moira; and a brother and sister-in-law, John and Linda Solsbee of Etowah. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Truelove. Wayne graduated from Etowah High School in 1957 and married Dotty in 1965. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and spent his life as a conductor for L&N Railroad. In his free time, Wayne loved to farm and play the lottery. He enjoyed caring for the animals and sharing his crops with family and friends. With Wayne’s passing, the sales of scratch off tickets will decline, and scholarships will not be available for children in Tennessee. He would love it if you would support the Etowah convenience stores by purchasing scratch-off tickets. He was an active and dedicated member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at Mars Hill Methodist Church in Englewood to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Wayne to Mars Hill Methodist Church Youth Fund, 267 County Road 508, Englewood, TN 37329. Remember, if your scratch off wins to send a portion of the proceeds to the Youth Fund. Share a memory of Wayne and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
