Travis Shan Townsend, 48, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence. Travis was a native and lifelong resident of Athens. He was the son of the late George Townsend. Travis was a former security officer with Murray Guard. He was an excellent basketball player and loved to play. Travis is survived by mother, Vickie Howard Townsend of Athens; step-sister, Georgia Ann Hinden; brother, John Townsend; cousins, Susette McCoy and Misty Handland, both of Marianna, Fla.; and aunt, Launa Howard. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ziegler Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Spring Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Travis Shan Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.