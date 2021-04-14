Athens World War II veteran AT Gillahan passed on March 24, 2021. Mr. Gillahan, a World War II veteran in the Pacific Theater, was 104 years old at the time of his passing. He was born on the Cumberland River, near Cumberland City, on Jan. 17, 1917. AT Gillahan was the youngest of 10 children born to Mary Jane and Andrew Turner Gillahan of Danville. Mr. Gillahan moved to Detroit after graduating from high school in Houston County. He worked for the Chrysler Plant before enlisting with the U.S. Army, where he served in New Guinea and Occupied Japan during the war. Mr. Gillahan served on General Clovis Beyer’s staff as a Communications Clerk under Lt. Gen. Robert L. Eichelberger, Eighth Army, in the Southern Philippines, Luzon and Western Pacific Campaigns. Mr. Gillahan earned the Good Conduct Medal, the American Theater Service Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star. Mr. Gillahan was married in St. Louis, Mo., on March 31, 1943, to Doris May Murray of Detroit, Mich. After the war, the couple made their home in Northville, Mich., and had four children, Michael Thomas Gillahan, John David Gillahan, Kathleen Carolyn Gillahan, and Geana Gayle Gillahan. Mr. Gillahan worked as a lineman for Bell Telephone before settling in at Wayne County General Hospital as foreman of the Painting Department and retired after 27 years. In Northville, Mr. Gillahan and his wife were active in local politics and the PTA. Mr. Gillahan successfully started several businesses on his own, including a tree nursery, a furniture refinishing business, and was proprietor of Salem Market in Salem, Mich., for 10 years. He was a member of the Michigan National Guard and a volunteer fireman for Salem Township. Mr. Gillahan sold the Salem Market and moved to Athens in 1977. He resided in Athens for over 40 years. He was a member of the Hiwassee Post of the Sons of the American Revolution and a lifetime member of VFW Post #5146 in Athens. Mr. Gillahan was living in Hastings, Mich., with his daughter, Kathleen, at the time of his passing. He died peacefully at home with his loved ones. AT had a special love for flying, having earned his pilot’s license while training in the Army Air Corps at Souther Field in Americus, Ga. After the war, he flew at local airports and even into his old age, he would follow air shows and go up in the old Boeing-Stearman Model 75 Bi-planes used in his Air Corps training. His last flight was at 101 years old. AT was always going the extra mile to be a good provider and role model for his children, their friends, and other family members. Gillahan and his wife helped each one of their children in very special ways. AT and Doris celebrated their 25th and 50th year wedding anniversaries with great love and fanfare, bringing friends and family together from all over the country and overseas. He was buried with full military honors at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Athens. The U.S. Army Honor Guard presented the special tri-cornered folded flag to AT’s oldest surviving son, John. The McMinn County Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute and the Chattanooga Pipes & Drums did a traditional bag-pipe ceremony. Brian Potter of the U.S. Army Band played taps. AT was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Mae Murray Gillahan, and his son, Michael Thomas Gillahan. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Jaqueline Gillahan of Saline, Mich.; his son, John Gillahan and wife, Sheryl, of Athens; daughter, Kathleen Yeager and husband, Peter, of Hastings, Mich.; and daughter, Geana Leslie and husband, Mitch, of Cookeville. In addition, there are dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. All who knew him loved and cherished him. His humor, wit, and warm cheerful attitude will be greatly missed. AT and Doris would have been married 78 years on March 31 of this year. May they rest in eternal peace.
