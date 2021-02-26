Bobby Hall, 52, of Etowah passed away Wednesday evening at his home. Bobby was a mechanic mostly, but did many things in the community — farming, landscaping, lawn mower service and helping many people in the local area. He was a very generous and humble man. He was preceded in death by parents, CL “Bud” and Velma Tilley Hall. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Jennifer Hall; son, Robert C. Hall; two daughters, Kayla (Blake) Lynch and Janel Hall; grandchild, Emily Lynch; sister, Mary Renee Goforth; “special” brother, Larry Lee McDaniel; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, at 3 p.m. at Conasauga Baptist Church Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.