Helen Rose Woody, 91, of Ten Mile passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Nettie Walker Woody, was the oldest recorded belonging member of Ten Mile United Methodist Church, a member of the Retired Teachers Association, coached high school basketball for 13 years, and was an educator for 36 years. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Martin, W.F. (Dub), Hubert, Bruce, Herman, and Roy; and sister, Nell Sharp. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Bernice Woody, caregiver, and Trisha Woody; three nephews, Bill Woody, Spencer Woody, and Gerald Woody; four nieces, Mary Elizabeth Brooks, Dianne Hall, Patsy Pratt, and Jenna Brantley; and several great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ten Mile with the Rev. Hugh Bryan officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Ten Mile United Methodist Church, c/o Edith Jones, 149 Blue Heron Way, Ten Mile, TN 37880; or Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Rick Crabtree 1264 Upper Concord Road, Ten Mile, TN 37880. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Woody family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.