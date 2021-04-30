Ella Rhea Clark Melton, 96, of Niota passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Athens. She was a native of Monroe County, a resident of McMinn County most of her life, a daughter of the late George and Mary Jane Caughron Yarberry, and was preceded in death by first husband, Cecil A. Clark, on July 24, 1974; second husband, Charles Lee Melton, on Feb. 12, 1988; and a son, Robert Cecil “Bob” Clark, on March 9, 2011. She retired from Athens Products after 12 years, and was a former employee of Niota Hosiery, Crescent Hosiery Mill, Ridge Textile and Van Raalte Hosiery Mills. She was a member of East Niota Baptist Church. Survivors. include daughter-in-law, Glenda K. Clark of Athens; two grandsons, Robert W. Clark of Athens, and Brett Clark of Athens; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at McMinn Memory Gardens. There will be no formal visitation. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ella-Melton Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.