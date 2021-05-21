Bobbie Jean Thompson Wilson, 85, of Athens passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence. Bobbie was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Bessie Rudd Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Wilson; son, Thomas Allen Wilson; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Thompson Morgan Whitley; brother, Bill Thompson; sister-in-law, Willa Dean Thompson; and grandson, Ben Wilson. Bobbie was a member of Riceville Church of God. She had worked as a LPN at Brookewood Health Care. Bobbie is survived by sons, Dr. Timothy Wilson and wife, Kim, of Knoxville, and Terry Wilson and wife, Shannon, of Athens; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Staci Wilson; several nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Mildred Coleman. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Glenn Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in South Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Jeremiah Wilson, Robert Morgan, Brian Sherrill and Mick Lankford. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Bobbie Jean Thompson Wilson.
