Sam David Wilson, 71, of Riceville passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was employed at Glaze Supply Company in Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Martha Wilson; and son, Shawn Wilson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Seth Wilson (Ginnie) of Riceville; friends, Jeff Sneed of Cleveland, Maria Davis of Riceville, and Chaz Davis of Riceville; grandson, Blake Wilson; and many special friends and loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Riceville Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Frazier officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Bowers Funeral Home of Decatur is honored to serve the Wilson family. Go to www.bowersfh.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.