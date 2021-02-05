William “Bill” Clayton Martin Jr., 74, of Argo, Ala., passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Clayton Martin and Dora Elizabeth Martin; and brother, John T. Martin (Aileen). He is survived by his wife, Hazel Martin; daughters, Randa May (Eddie), and Kimberly Allison (Jason); and siblings, Betty Lou Thomas, Dianne Martin, Mary Radford (Dale), Stan Martin (Peggy) and Robert Martin. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, he relocated to Alabama, where he met his wife. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, at New Zion Baptist Church in Athens.
