Judith Ann Campbell Luck of Athens went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her residence. She was a native of Cleveland and had been a resident of Athens since 2000. Her parents were Benjamin Hubbard and Edith O’Neal Campbell. She had the gift of organization, a passion for Missions Education, and a desire to actively serve her Lord in the community where she lived. She was actively involved in the Thursday Music Study Club of Etowah (President), the Mouse Creek FCE Club (President), McMinn-Meigs Baptist Association Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) (Director), various statewide WMU positions, organist at First Baptist Church of Etowah, taught missions monthly at Women at the Well, as well as various other activities during her 20-plus-year residence in Athens. She was a wonderful mother and wife and a very loving grandmother. She is survived by Ray Luck, her husband for 55 years; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. David Wayne and Beth Luck of Sevierville; daughter and son-in-law, Ann Raye and the Rev. Faron Knopp of Radcliff, Ky.; and four grandsons and spouses, Joshua and Graci Luck, Jonathan and Micheala Luck, Aaron Knopp and Eric Knopp. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Etowah on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Lovelace officiating. Music will be provided by Ray Calfee, Beth Bush, Mike Dannel and the combined choirs of First Baptist and North Etowah Baptist churches. The interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens in Cleveland with the Rev. Faron Knopp officiating. Active pallbearers will be Joshua Luck, Jonathan Luck, Aaron Knopp, Eric Knopp, Tom Crawley, and Mike Womack. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church on Saturday, April 24. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Judy Luck’s memory to the WMU Foundation, 100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, AL 35242. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/Judith Luck Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
