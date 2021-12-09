Frank Bagamary, 89, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Athens. A native of New York City and a resident of Athens since 1985, he was a son of the late Stephen and Blanche Badak Bagamary. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and was a retired Electrical Engineer, having worked at Cape Canaveral on the launching tower during the space mission programs. He later worked for TVA and after his retirement, he worked for Citizens National Bank as a courier. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean War. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Diane Bagamary. He was the father of Shawn, Lisa, Robin, Tracy, Billy, Randy, Jeffrey, James and Lori and had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Claire Brown, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, officiating. The family had a gathering at the church following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Table Graces Food Bank, c/o St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 326, Athens, TN 37371-0326, or online at stpaulsathens.org/give Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Frank-Bagamary Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.