Jerry Anita Hicks Crabtree, 81, of Riceville, a native of Polk County, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. She was of the Baptist faith and was a school bus driver for McMinn County Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel L. Crabtree; two children, Mike and Johnny Crabtree; grandchild, Misty Dawn Crabtree; parents, Virgil and Gladys Hicks; father and mother-in-law, John and Willie Crabtree; and brothers, Gary Hicks, Joe Hicks and Bill Hicks. She is survived by her daughter, Tami Crabtree; son, Rex Crabtree; granddaughters, Kandi Burnette and Hailee Pilkey; great-grandchildren, Katie Burnette, Alex Burnette and Bentley Lewallen; sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Debbie Rowland; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Crabtree. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Brown officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
