Gerrit Herman Witvoet, 65, of Riceville passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Gerrit was a native of Hammond, Ind., and a former resident of Lynwood, Ill., before moving to McMinn County 25 years ago. He was a son of the late Albert and Mabel Hoekstra Witvoet. He was also preceded by sister, Jeanie Witvoet; and brother, Johnny Witvoet. Gerrit was a member of Covenant Baptist Church and had attended Fairview Baptist Church. He was a retired self-employed diesel mechanic. Gerrit loved his church, his family, and especially loved his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Susan Martin Witvoet; daughters, Patricia Swafford (fiancé, Paul) and Pamela Witvoet; sons, Gerrit Witvoet, Steven Witvoet (Chastia) and Matthew Witvoet (Ashley); 12 grandchildren; sisters, Mable Forrest (David), Susie Kegebein (Bill), Alice Jacob (Don) and Karen Light (Lonnie); and brothers, Albert Witvoet, Larry Witvoet, Freddy Witvoet (Diane) and Timmy Witvoet (Pam). Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Scallions officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Afterwards, a dinner will be held at Covenant Baptist Church for friends and family. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Gerrit Herman Witvoet.
