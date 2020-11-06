Joe Clyde Bean, 69, of Decatur passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Joe owned and operated Joe’s Auto Repair in Decatur for more than 30 years and loved to coon hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sally Young Bean; brother, Charles Bean; and grandson, Jacob Grissom. Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Kathy; his children, Janice Cooke of Decatur, James Grissom of Decatur, Angela Golden of Panama City, Fla., Michael Bean of Decatur, Jennifer Freeman of Athens, Daniel Bean of Decatur, and Caroline Payne of Decatur; grandchildren, Zack Bean, Kameryn Bean, Ericka Freeman, Dalton Bean, Skylyn (Sweetie Pie) Payne, Lucy Brown, Audrey Brown, Josh Brown, Misty Golden, Kerry Golden, and Caleb Grissom; siblings, Dot and Dan Culton of Greeneville, Tommy and Helen Bean of Charleston, George and Venitta Bean of Charleston, Nancy Rowland of Charleston, Maxine and Gary Jones of Ocoee, and Carolyn Bean of Cleveland; a very special sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Wayne Murphy; and also a special sister-in-law, Sara Faye Leroy. He also leaves behind a very special and lifelong friend, Jeff Charles; six great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. At his request, there will be no formal visitation or services. On behalf of our family, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and words of comfort during our loss. Share a memory of Joe and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
