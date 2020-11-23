Jerry Lynn Wright, 66, of Athens passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Morning Pointe of Athens. A native and longtime resident of McMinn County, he the son of the late Alvin and Minnie Marie Howard Wright and was preceded in death by a son, Eric Dewayne Wright. Jerry was an engineer and had worked with the Textron company for many years. He had attended Marshall Hill Baptist Church and West End Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Dianne Spurling Wright; children, Angela Loveless, Chris Wright, Jeremy Lawson, and Matthew Wright; and 12 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Ziegler Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Shane White officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date at McMinn Memory Gardens. If you are unable to attend the service or visitation, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Jerry Lynn Wright.
