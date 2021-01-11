Charles Wayne Sargeant, 51, of Athens earned his angel wings on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was preceded in death by his father, Charles Larry “Lil Sarge” Sargeant; and grandparents, Ray and Mary Oliver and Charles and Verlene Sargeant. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and, most of all, riding Rzrs with his family at Windrock and other parks. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Niota. He leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories his precious wife, Brenda Lee Garren Sargeant of Athens, whom he loved dearly; his mother, Lucy Sargeant of Athens, who cared for and loved her son greatly; sister, Sharon Dennis of Athens, of which they both had a very special love for each other; stepchildren, Jhon Arwood, Nikki and husband, Cody Walden, and Cody Bunch; nieces, Lindsey Dennis, whom made his day to aggravate nephews that he considered his brothers, Kevin and Casey Hudson and especially Anthony Dennis; grand-nephews and nieces, Ayden Dawson, Eli and Ian Hudson, Arianna Dawson, whom he loved soo much, and Kinsley Hudson, whom had a very special place in his heart; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life service was held at 8 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Hester officiating. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a Celebration of Life at a later date at Windrock. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Charles-Sargeant Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athensis in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.